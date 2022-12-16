U.S. deeply concerned and disappointed by Turkish court verdict on Istanbul mayor

The U.S. is deeply concerned and disappointed by the Turkish court verdict to Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu.
The latter was sentenced to two years and seven months in prison and banned from political activities. Imamoglu was convicted for insulting CEC members.
His conviction is contrary to respect for human rights, fundamental freedoms and the rule of law. The US remains seriously concerned about the continued prosecution of civil society, media, political and business leaders in Turkey, including through lengthy pre-trial detention, overbroad allegations of support for terrorism and criminal insult cases, the U.S. State Department said in a statement.
The people of Turkey deserve to be able to enjoy their human rights and fundamental freedoms without fear of retribution. The right to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association is enshrined in Turkey's constitution, its obligations under international law and its OSCE commitments, the statement added.