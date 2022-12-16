U.S. Senate approves defense budget 

The U.S. Senate approved a defense budget (NDAA) authorizing a record $858 billion in annual defense spending, $45 billion more than President Joe Biden proposed.
Senators supported the NDAA by an overwhelming 83-11 vote.
The votes were opposed by liberals, who object to the ever-growing military budget, and fiscal conservatives, who want tighter spending controls.
Since the House also approved the legislation last week, the NDAA is headed to the White House, where Biden is expected to sign it quickly.
The NDAA for fiscal year 2023 authorizes $858 billion in military spending and includes a 4.6 percent increase in military pay, funding for weapons, ship and aircraft purchases, and support for Taiwan and Ukraine.