Trump releases NFT: Buyers will get chance to meet him

Buyers of NFTs issued by former President Donald Trump will be entered into a drawing for a 20-minute meeting with him at Mar-a-Lago, but winners will have to cover their travel and lodging expenses.
Trump announced the release of NFTs - which feature the former president as a superhero, an astronaut and a Top Gun-style pilot, among other things - on Thursday. The non-interchangeable tokens sell for $99 each.
Although Trump in November announced his plans to run for president in 2024, the money from the token sales will not go to Trump's campaign, according to the website. The company behind the NFT issue is not owned by Trump, but uses his image and image under a paid license.
Buyers will also be automatically entered into a drawing for a chance to win 1,000 incredible prizes and meet the one and only No. 45! Prizes include 2,533 NFTs totaling about $54,695.