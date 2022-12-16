Egypt discovers large gas field

Egypt has discovered a large gas field in the Nargis region of the eastern Mediterranean, Oil Minister Tarek El Molla said, Reuters reports.
An assessment of the field's reserves is still ongoing, he told a parliamentary committee briefing.
According to Chevron's Web site, Nargis is one of four offshore exploration blocks in Egypt in which Chevron holds an operating interest along with Tharwa Petroleum Co.
The new well has a capacity of 3.5 trillion cubic feet of gas. Egyptian officials declined to confirm details of the find.
The find could boost Egypt's efforts to position itself as an energy hub in the eastern Mediterranean after Eni announced in 2015 that it had discovered the giant Zor gas field.