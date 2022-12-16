Putin and Lukashenko to discuss security issues

Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a working visit to Minsk on December 19 and hold talks with Alexander Lukashenko.
According to the press service of the Belarusian president, the two leaders will focus on security issues, exchange views on the situation in the region and the world, discuss joint responses to emerging challenges.
Putin and Lukashenko will discuss in detail the implementation of Union programs, trade and economic cooperation and import substitution. Interaction in the energy sector remains an important topic.
A summit meeting will take place in the Palace of Independence. At first the negotiations are planned in the extended format with participation of the presidents, members of the governments and heads of the departments.
Then the two leaders will communicate one-on-one. Afterwards they are expected to make statements and answer questions from journalists.