Azerbaijan continues to keep only road connecting Karabakh to Armenia closed as of 11am

As of 11am Friday, Azerbaijan continues to keep closed the only road connecting Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to Armenia, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Artsakh Information Center.
Taking into account the situation created as a result of the blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Artsakh carries out service in the capital Stepanakert and regions in an enhanced mode in order to properly ensure public order and internal security.
Artsakh Minister of State Ruben Vardanyan announced earlier in the morning that natural gas supply to Artsakh has been restored, and the Lachin corridor connecting Artsakh to Armenia may be reopened during the day.