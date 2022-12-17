Michigan cannibal sentenced to life in prison

A cannibal from Michigan has been sentenced to life in prison for killing and mutilating a man he met through a dating app on Christmas Eve in 2019.

Mark Latunski, 53, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after he pleaded guilty in September to killing a 25-year-old barber named Kevin Bacon.

He admitted stabbing Bacon in the back and cutting out his body parts, which he told investigators he ate. He said he cut off the victim's testicles and ate them, and considered buying a dehydrator to make jerky from Bacon's muscles.



