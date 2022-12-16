Aquarium with about 1,500 exotic fish exploded in Berlin

An aquarium housing about 1,500 exotic fish has exploded in Berlin. About 100 rescuers rushed to the scene at an entertainment complex in the city center, emergency services said, Reuters reported.
"We detected several people, two have been slightly injured and taken to hospital", said Adrian Wentzel, a spokesperson for the Berlin fire brigade.
It was the world's largest cylindrical aquarium, 14 meters tall, according to the DomAquaree complex website, which houses the Radisson hotel, museum, stores and restaurants.
Emergency services blocked the main road near the complex, which leads from Alexanderplatz to Berlin's Brandenburg Gate, because of the large volume of water leaking from the building.
The road, as well as sidewalks outside the complex, were littered with debris.
Buses were dispatched to the complex to remove hotel guests leaving the building, as the temperature in Berlin was around -7 degrees Celsius.