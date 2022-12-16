News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
December 16
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
December 16
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
University students hold protest march toward EU office in Armenia
University students hold protest march toward EU office in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


A group of university students are holding a protest march through the streets of Yerevan.

They passed by several universities and then headed to the EU office in Armenia.

One of these students noted that today they will head to various international and state agencies, where they will present their demands.

"The first point of the demand has been fulfilled: there is already [natural] gas supply [again] in Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)]. We demand to fulfill the other provision as well of the demand and [re]open the [Lachin (Berdzor) corridor] road to Artsakh," the student added.

The demonstrators started chanting: "Freedom to the Berdzor corridor!" and "Artsakh, Armenia, [Armenian] Diaspora!"

Also, they are holding banners that read: "Stop the [Azerbaijani] crime against humanity," "[Re]open the road of hope," and "Stop the new [Armenian] genocide!"
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh acting FM: We hope Goris-Stepanakert road will reopen today
But it should be understood that such incidents, terrorist acts [by Azerbaijan] can be continuous…
 Baku tries to blame peacekeepers
According to media reports, a delegation consisting of representatives of the ministries...
 Armenia health minister briefs WHO Regional Director for Europe on humanitarian crisis in Karabakh
Anahit Avanesyan had a conversation with Hans Kluge…
 Cyprus-Artsakh friendship group strongly condemns ongoing genocide against Karabakh Armenians
The group issued a statement regarding the closure of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan…
 Artsakh state minister’s adviser: There is hope that Lachin corridor may be reopened
But we have no grounds for trusting the Azerbaijani side...
 Azerbaijan continues to keep only road connecting Karabakh to Armenia closed as of 11am
The Artsakh Information Center informed…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos