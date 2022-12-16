University students hold protest march toward EU office in Armenia

A group of university students are holding a protest march through the streets of Yerevan.
They passed by several universities and then headed to the EU office in Armenia.
One of these students noted that today they will head to various international and state agencies, where they will present their demands.
"The first point of the demand has been fulfilled: there is already [natural] gas supply [again] in Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)]. We demand to fulfill the other provision as well of the demand and [re]open the [Lachin (Berdzor) corridor] road to Artsakh," the student added.
The demonstrators started chanting: "Freedom to the Berdzor corridor!" and "Artsakh, Armenia, [Armenian] Diaspora!"
Also, they are holding banners that read: "Stop the [Azerbaijani] crime against humanity," "[Re]open the road of hope," and "Stop the new [Armenian] genocide!"