Pashinyan: Armenia-Bahrain relations will develop, expand in near future

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia on Friday sent congratulatory messages to King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa, and Crown Prince, Prime Minister Salman Bin Hamad Al Khalifa of Bahrain on the latter's national holiday: the 51st Independence Day anniversary.
The message addressed to the King of Bahrain reads as follows, in particular:
"I sincerely hope that with joint efforts we will be able to expand the existing cooperation between our countries.”
And the message addressed to the Prime Minister of Bahrain runs as follows, in part:
"I am confident that relations between Armenia and Bahrain will develop and expand in the near future for the benefit of our two states and peoples.”