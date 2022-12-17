Toxic spinach caused hallucinations in Australia

In Australia, toxic spinach has caused ill health and hallucinations.
Nine people needed medical attention after eating young Riviera Farms spinach from Costco, the BBC reports.
Health authorities say their symptoms also included palpitations and blurred vision.
Riviera Farms believes the spinach was contaminated with a weed.
New South Wales authorities have warned that any packages of spinach with an expiration date before Dec. 16 are unsafe to eat and should be discarded.
They also urged anyone experiencing any unusual symptoms after eating spinach to seek medical attention immediately.