Cyprus-Artsakh friendship group strongly condemns ongoing genocide against Karabakh Armenians

The Cyprus-Artsakh interparliamentary friendship group issued a statement regarding the closure of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan.

"A new wave of violence began on the morning of December 12, 2022, when Azerbaijan's special forces blocked, without reaction from the Russian ‘peacekeepers,’ the road running through the Lachin corridor. It was established on November 9, 2020, by a tripartite agreement signed between the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, the Presidents of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation, in order to ensure the connection between Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)] and Armenia.

Propaganda preparations to close the Lachin corridor had begun months ago. It is obvious that this provocation was organized by the state authorities of Azerbaijan, with the aim of cutting off Nagorno-Karabakh from the Republic of Armenia, and therefore—also from the outside world. Azerbaijan has already stopped the flow of natural gas to Artsakh, deprived Artsakh of medicine, food, as well as baby food and transporting patients with serious problems to Yerevan. And all this, at a time when Artsakh is subjected to severe winter.

Nagorno-Karabakh is facing an emerging food and humanitarian crisis.

The created situation directly contradicts point 6 of the tripartite statement of November 9, 2020, according to which:

a) The Lachin corridor is under the control of Russian peacekeeping troops stationed in Nagorno-Karabakh. b) The Republic of Azerbaijan guarantees the safety of movement of people, vehicles, and goods through the Lachin corridor.

Therefore, Azerbaijan grossly violates the international obligation assumed by it.

Azerbaijan's behavior reveals Baku's intention to continue the genocide against the Armenians of Artsakh and [Armenia’s] Syunik [Province].

In addition to our actions, we, as the Cyprus-Artsakh friendship group, call on the Government and the House of Representatives of the Republic of Cyprus, as well as Cypriot MPs to ask the international community—including the UN Security Council, the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair and member countries, the EU, and the government of the Russian Federation—to take responsibility and put pressure on Azerbaijan to stop this crime against innocent people, this cruel crime against humanity," reads the statement by the Cyprus-Artsakh interparliamentary friendship group.