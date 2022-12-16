Baku tries to blame peacekeepers

Baku voiced another accusation against the Russian peacekeepers.
According to media reports, a delegation consisting of representatives of the ministries of economy, ecology and natural resources, public service and AzerGold CJSC held a meeting at the headquarters of the Russian peacekeepers, head of the monitoring group Masim Mammadov informed.
"At the meeting it was once again noted that in accordance with the presented road map the inspection of "Gizilbulag" gold mine and "Demirli" copper-molybdenum deposit should be carried out and the issues of organization of relevant work on monitoring and inventory should be settled. Once again, the necessary conditions have not been created for the monitoring group to inspect the mines and fulfillment of its tasks has not been achieved," the Azerbaijani media reports.
Thus, Azerbaijan's insolent and provocative demands have not been met. As it was reported earlier today Azerbaijan resumed gas supply to Artsakh under the pressure of the international community.