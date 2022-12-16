Former Kosovo Liberation Army commander sentenced to 26 years for torturing and killing prisoners

A former commander of the Kosovo Liberation Army has been found guilty of arbitrarily detaining and torturing prisoners thought to be pro-Serbian and killing one of them, AP reports.
Commander Salih Mustafa was sentenced to 26 years in prison for crimes committed at the KLA base in Zllasha, Kosovo, in April 1999. He was acquitted of one charge of prisoner abuse. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Mustafa was arrested in Kosovo in 2020 and sent to the Netherlands to stand trial before the European Union-backed Kosovo Specialized Chamber, a branch of the country's legal system set up specifically to hear war crimes charges.