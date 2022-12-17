Filipino artist creates paintings using his own blood

The hands of Filipino artist Elito Circa are literally drenched in blood, but only to create art, Reuters reports.
Using his own blood, the 52-year-old artist creates paintings on canvas that have drawn both praise and criticism because of his unusual choice of material.
Circa was born into a low-income family and had limited access to school supplies and art materials. He explored a variety of materials, including plums and tomatoes, but his fascination with using blood began when he scratched himself as a child.
Now Circa goes to the city clinic every three months to draw blood, usually 500 ml, which he keeps in a refrigerator in his studio for future projects.
Circa set his sights on an ambitious project of creating the largest "blood painting" in history on a 100-meter canvas in 2023, setting a world record.