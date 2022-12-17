News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
December 17
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
December 17
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Filipino artist creates paintings using his own blood
Filipino artist creates paintings using his own blood
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Culture

The hands of Filipino artist Elito Circa are literally drenched in blood, but only to create art, Reuters reports.

Using his own blood, the 52-year-old artist creates paintings on canvas that have drawn both praise and criticism because of his unusual choice of material.

Circa was born into a low-income family and had limited access to school supplies and art materials. He explored a variety of materials, including plums and tomatoes, but his fascination with using blood began when he scratched himself as a child.

Now Circa goes to the city clinic every three months to draw blood, usually 500 ml, which he keeps in a refrigerator in his studio for future projects.

Circa set his sights on an ambitious project of creating the largest "blood painting" in history on a 100-meter canvas in 2023, setting a world record.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos