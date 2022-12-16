Peru's deposed former president Pedro Castillo will remain in pre-trial detention for 18 months

Biden jokes about plans to visit Africa, telling leaders he could eat their food

Pashinyan: Armenia-Bahrain relations will develop, expand in near future

US National Archives releases thousands of documents related to John F. Kennedy assassination

Lukashenko speaks on failure to form unified gas market of Belarus and Russia

Karabakh acting FM: We hope Goris-Stepanakert road will reopen today

Baku tries to blame peacekeepers

Armenia parliament speaker to US envoy: United States was first to react to blocking of Lachin corridor

POLITICO: British lawmakers use overseas business trips for sex tourism

Armenia health minister briefs WHO Regional Director for Europe on humanitarian crisis in Karabakh

Serbia officially demands its security forces return to Kosovo

Cyprus-Artsakh friendship group strongly condemns ongoing genocide against Karabakh Armenians

ICE warns it may move gas trade out of EU if bloc limits price

University students hold protest march toward EU office in Armenia

Aquarium with about 1,500 exotic fish exploded in Berlin

At least 16 people killed in landslide at farm campsite in Malaysia

Zhirayr Mirzoyan discharged as Karabakh interim justice minister of

Artsakh state minister’s adviser: There is hope that Lachin corridor may be reopened

Netanyahu promises to establish full diplomatic relations with Saudi Arabia

Fire in apartment building near Lyon kills 10 people

Trump releases NFT: Buyers will get chance to meet him

Air-raid alert declared across Ukraine: Local media report explosions

Azerbaijan continues to keep only road connecting Karabakh to Armenia closed as of 11am

Putin and Lukashenko to discuss security issues

Pentagon to expand military training of Ukrainian servicemen

US Embassy looks forward to Ambassador Kvien’s arrival in Armenia

Lemkin Institute: Sanctions against Azerbaijan must be implemented by world leaders

EU leaders wrap up their last summit of 2022 with agreement to allocate EUR 18 billion to Ukraine

State minister: Natural gas supply has been restored in Artsakh

U.S. Senate approves defense budget

US Congressman Brad Sherman: International community must unequivocally condemn Azerbaijan’s egregious provocation

Former Twitter manager found guilty of spying for Saudi Arabia sentenced to 3.5 years

Newspaper: Talks on reopening Karabakh’s Lachin corridor fail

Samantha Power: Lachin Corridor must be re-opened immediately

Indian scientist solves centuries-old Sanskrit problem

UAE: car wash employee wins £7 million in lottery

TikTok algorithms promote videos about self-harm and eating disorders

EU approves new package of sanctions against Russia

Quake hits Azerbaijan, also felt in Karabakh

Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan disseminates disinformation for second time in one day

MOD: Armenia army did not open fire at Azerbaijani positions

Ambassador: Israel will do everything to strengthen Azerbaijan and prevent any threat

Rapid deliveries of Turkmen gas to Turkey, which Erdogan hoped for, are not expected

US imposes sanctions on Chinese technology companies

Zatulin: Armenia needs real support from Russia

EU seeks evidence that businesses are withdrawing investments from bloc because of US Inflation Reduction Act

Zatulin about ban on entering Armenia: Armenian authorities have realized their foolishness

Ararat Mirzoyan presents situation in Lachin to UN Under-Secretary General

Germany to buy American F-35 fighters

Switzerland concerned about recent developments in Lachin Corridor

European Court makes decision: Azerbaijan will be given time until December 19 to respond

Decision on mandate is deliberately delayed: Zatulin names main task of peacekeepers

Haaretz: Israel strengthens intelligence assistance to Ukraine through NATO

Russian deputy: Attempt to suppress self-determination of Nagorno-Karabakh Republic will not lead to anything good

Special procedure for fuel purchase is established in Artsakh

U.S. Energy Secretary extends olive branch to oil and gas industry

Konstantin Zatulin: Blockade of Lachin corridor is a challenge to the Russian peacekeeping mission in Nagorno-Karabakh

Russian peacekeepers continue negotiations with Armenian and Azerbaijani sides to stabilize situation

EU makes it clear to US: We already have war in Europe, the last thing we need is a trade war

US expands sanctions against Russia

Mayor of Masis cancels grand celebrations and sends money to families of heroes who died for their homeland

Bayramov accuses some 'forces that are not interested in negotiations' of Azerbaijani provocations

German parliament passes 100-billion-euro package to curb energy bills

Erdogan's political career under threat after conviction of Istanbul mayor

Silvio Berlusconi promises his team 'bus full of wh*res'

Gift from Ukraine explodes at police headquarters in Warsaw

Tatoyan outside embassy: Among those blocking Lachin corridor are members of Gray Wolves, organization banned in France

Putin: Russia will develop port and pipeline systems in Asia

Vestager says subsidies are not solution to energy crisis

EU leaders try to resolve differences over industry support and sanctions against Russia

Protest at British Embassy in Armenia: Subsoil of Artsakh is the property of the republic's population

Kosovo officially applies for EU membership

Finance Ministry: According to 2022 results, Armenia expects real GDP growth by 13.2%

Turkey detains 44 suspects in spying for Mossad

Is Azerbaijani FM also 'environmentalist'?

Dollar rises, euro falls in Armenia

Artsakh Ombudsman: Russia must pacify Azerbaijanis with its actions

Nearly 40 people die in India after drinking counterfeit alcohol

Karabakh acting FM sends letters to several international organizations, foreign embassies in Armenia

Stepanakert: Azerbaijani side is trying to brazenly destroy Artsakh

Pashinyan: 120,000 people become hostages in Karabakh because of Azerbaijanis' closure of Lachin corridor

Armenian and Artsakh ombudsmen publish joint special public report on Nagorno-Karabakh blockade

Karabakh state minister’s adviser: Azerbaijan's crimes are consequence of EU, international community impotence

State Minister Advisor: UN Security Council countries should open air corridor to Karabakh

Ankara stands for joint steps of Russia, Turkey and Syria

Marina Kaljurand urges Azerbaijan government to fulfill its obligations under November 2020 statement

Ombudsman asks China to raise issue of Azerbaijan's blockade of Artsakh at UN Security Council

Azerbaijanis who blocked Lachin road voice new demands

Armenia and UAE sign memorandum on employment of Armenian citizens in Emirates

EU summit to give Bosnia and Herzegovina candidate status

Lachin corridor: Russian peacekeepers play national patriotic song in response to Azerbaijani ‘pop music’

Protesters throw paper airplanes into yard of US Embassy in Armenia

Russian Foreign Ministry: Azerbaijan's transfer of generators to Ukraine as aid causes bewilderment

Freedom House: Azerbaijan must cease its blockage of Lachin corridor

Protests take place in Yerevan in front of embassies of permanent member states of UN Security Council

There is sufficient stock of flour in Artsakh and bread production is normal

Erdogan does not intend to ask anyone for permission to meet with Assad

US Senate committee: Weaponization of winter against people Karabakh is authoritarian scenario by Aliyev

Armenian Health Minister: I don't intend to resign

Karabakh official: UN Security Council should provide international guarantees for Karabakh