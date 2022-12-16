News
Karabakh acting FM: We hope Goris-Stepanakert road will reopen today
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


Work is underway, and there is hope that the Goris-Stepanakert road will be reopened today. Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), David Babayan, told reporters about this at the National Assembly of Armenia Friday.

"There are things that we cannot say publicly. But a lot of work has been done with Armenia-Artsakh-[Armenian] Diaspora and geopolitical centers, and with our channels. I think there is a chance to [re]open [the aforesaid road]. But it should be understood that such incidents, terrorist acts [by Azerbaijan] can be continuous; apparently, it will be so," said Babayan.

He noted that there are no preconditions in this process.

"What Azerbaijan has done is a gross violation of international humanitarian law, as well as of the joint statement of November 9, [2020,]" added the acting FM of Artsakh.
