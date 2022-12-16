News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
December 16
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
December 16
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Azerbaijan conducts survey, ahead of Lachin corridor provocation, on view on Russia peacekeepers in Karabakh
Azerbaijan conducts survey, ahead of Lachin corridor provocation, on view on Russia peacekeepers in Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

At the apparent order of the Azerbaijani authorities, a survey was conducted in the country regarding the Azerbaijanis’ view on the Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

The said survey was conducted by the Social Research Center of Azerbaijan, and from December 5 to 11, the Azerbaijani media report.

To note, the Azerbaijani authorities on Monday carried out another provocation by closing off the Lachin corridor—an under the name of "environmental protection" action.

And according to the results of the aforesaid survey, 81.8 percent of the respondents have a negative view on the Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh, whereas 6.9 percent of respondents expressed a positive attitude towards these peacekeepers, and 11.3 percent could not answer that question.

And as response to the question "What do you think about the duration of stay of the Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh?" 49 percent of the respondents believe that these peacekeepers will leave Karabakh when the five-year term ends, whereas 37.2 percent gave a vague answer, and 13.8 percent could not answer that question.

Earlier, the propaganda machine of the Azerbaijani authorities had created a "musical masterpiece" about the "disgusting peacekeepers."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Official's opinion: Why did Baku restore gas supply to Artsakh?
This morning Azerbaijan restored gas supply to Artsakh without any concessions from our side...
 Ombudsman's representatives document issues of Artsakh elderly people because of Azerbaijan's blockade
The press service of the Nagorno-Karabakh Ombudsman's Office...
 Armenia faction receives Artsakh foreign minister: Artsakh must be idea of unity of all Armenians
Issues related to Azerbaijan's blocking of the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia...
 Road linking Karabakh to Armenia remains blocked by Azerbaijan as of 4:30pm
According to the Artsakh Information Center…
 Azerbaijan prepares ground for fake 'appeals' from Artsakh
A special "hotline" was hastily opened in Azerbaijan...
 Armenia Security Council chief, Sweden officials discuss Lachin corridor blockage by Azerbaijan
FM Billstrom, in turn, stressed Sweden's readiness to assist in ensuring stability in the region and overcoming conflicts…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos