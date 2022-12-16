Azerbaijan conducts survey, ahead of Lachin corridor provocation, on view on Russia peacekeepers in Karabakh

At the apparent order of the Azerbaijani authorities, a survey was conducted in the country regarding the Azerbaijanis’ view on the Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

The said survey was conducted by the Social Research Center of Azerbaijan, and from December 5 to 11, the Azerbaijani media report.

To note, the Azerbaijani authorities on Monday carried out another provocation by closing off the Lachin corridor—an under the name of "environmental protection" action.

And according to the results of the aforesaid survey, 81.8 percent of the respondents have a negative view on the Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh, whereas 6.9 percent of respondents expressed a positive attitude towards these peacekeepers, and 11.3 percent could not answer that question.

And as response to the question "What do you think about the duration of stay of the Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh?" 49 percent of the respondents believe that these peacekeepers will leave Karabakh when the five-year term ends, whereas 37.2 percent gave a vague answer, and 13.8 percent could not answer that question.

Earlier, the propaganda machine of the Azerbaijani authorities had created a "musical masterpiece" about the "disgusting peacekeepers."