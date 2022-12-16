Artsakh FM: Russia is very actively engaged in reopening of Lachin corridor

Russia is very actively engaged in the reopening of the Lachin corridor, but Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) wants other countries to take respective steps as well. Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh, David Babayan, told reporters about this at the National Assembly of Armenia Friday.

"There were very good statements from France, the US, and various European countries that have condemned Azerbaijan [for blocking the Lachin corridor]. [But] we want this process to pass from statements to a practical phase already because this action against Artsakh is against the civilized world," he said.

Referring to the point of view that by closing off the Lachin corridor, Azerbaijan is putting pressure on Armenia in order to get a corridor through Syunik Province of Armenia, and Russia to see Armenia as part of the Union State [of Russia and Belarus], Babayan responded: "Of course, they are trying to put pressure on Armenia; but I don't think it is right to correlate these two matters. In general, I do not accept the concept of ‘Zangezur corridor’ [via Armenia]. The road, please, no problem.

Setting up a customs checkpoint in the Lachin corridor is out of the question for us because the Russian peacekeepers [in Artsakh] perform that function. In addition, according to the arrangement of November 9, [2020,] there can be no such thing. For Artsakh, it will not be a checkpoint or a control point or a customs point, but it will be a point to be taken to prison because they [i.e., the Azerbaijanis] will catch everyone [there]."

Babayan announced that if the Armenian side is against it, no customs checkpoint can be set.