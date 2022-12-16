News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
December 16
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
December 16
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Ferry service between Sochi and Turkey planned to launch in 2023
Ferry service between Sochi and Turkey planned to launch in 2023
Region:Russia, Turkey
Theme: Economics

Ferry service between Sochi and Turkey is planned to start in 2023, the head of Sochi Seaport Yuri Vladimirov told journalists, TASS reports.

"About the ferries. I think it will be cars, minibuses, tourist buses. This direction is in demand, it went to work now. In 2023, I think we will do it," said Vladimirov.

Earlier Russia and Turkey announced their interest in developing maritime passenger services between the ports of Istanbul and Sochi. The parties considered cooperation in the field of air, sea, rail and road transport and expressed mutual interest in cargo ferry service.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos