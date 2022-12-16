Ferry service between Sochi and Turkey planned to launch in 2023

Ferry service between Sochi and Turkey is planned to start in 2023, the head of Sochi Seaport Yuri Vladimirov told journalists, TASS reports.
"About the ferries. I think it will be cars, minibuses, tourist buses. This direction is in demand, it went to work now. In 2023, I think we will do it," said Vladimirov.
Earlier Russia and Turkey announced their interest in developing maritime passenger services between the ports of Istanbul and Sochi. The parties considered cooperation in the field of air, sea, rail and road transport and expressed mutual interest in cargo ferry service.