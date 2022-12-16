Protests take place in Brussels demanding additional measures to protect against high prices

Protests are taking place in Brussels demanding more measures to protect against high energy prices and pay rises to counter rampant inflation, AP reports.
Because of the protest, backed by the three main unions, public services across Belgium, especially the rail systems and subway in and around the capital, as well as Brussels International Airport, have been affected.
As people are increasingly pressured by high prices, the unions have demanded higher wages at a time when, as energy giants, they are making huge profits. They are pushing for an energy price freeze and higher capital taxation.
More than 16,000 people are taking part in the action.