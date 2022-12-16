News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
December 16
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
December 16
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Protests take place in Brussels demanding additional measures to protect against high prices
Protests take place in Brussels demanding additional measures to protect against high prices
Region:World News
Theme: Economics, Society

Protests are taking place in Brussels demanding more measures to protect against high energy prices and pay rises to counter rampant inflation, AP reports.

Because of the protest, backed by the three main unions, public services across Belgium, especially the rail systems and subway in and around the capital, as well as Brussels International Airport, have been affected.

As people are increasingly pressured by high prices, the unions have demanded higher wages at a time when, as energy giants, they are making huge profits. They are pushing for an energy price freeze and higher capital taxation.

More than 16,000 people are taking part in the action.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Russia will not consent to construction of trans-Caspian gas pipeline from Turkmenistan to Azerbaijan
Some Western experts declare that this is the key to freeing Europe from so-called dependence on Russian gas...
 Ukrenergo announces emergency situation in Ukrainian energy system
Ukrenergo announced an emergency situation in the energy system of Ukraine...
 Lukashenko speaks on failure to form unified gas market of Belarus and Russia
He also pointed out that the priority is given not only not so much to the price of energy...
 U.S. Energy Secretary extends olive branch to oil and gas industry
Her remarks came amid deteriorating relations between the industry and the White House....
 German parliament passes 100-billion-euro package to curb energy bills
For households and small businesses, the so-called price brake will take effect in March...
 Vestager says subsidies are not solution to energy crisis
The comments came as EU leaders gathered in Brussels to discuss the European response...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos