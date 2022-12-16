Armenia Security Council chief, Sweden officials discuss Lachin corridor blockage by Azerbaijan

YEREVAN. – As part of his working visit to Sweden, secretary Armen Grigoryan of the Security Council of Armenia on Thursday met with Swedish foreign minister Tobias Billstrom as well as the chair Aron Emilsson of the Riksdag (parliament) Committee on Foreign Affairs, and members of the committee, the Office of the Security Council of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Grigoryan briefed the interlocutors on Azerbaijan’s closure—since Monday—of the Lachin corridor, only road connecting Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to Armenia, and the resulting humanitarian crisis. In this context, he emphasized the importance of an appropriate reaction by the international community.
FM Billstrom, in turn, stressed Sweden's readiness to assist in ensuring—both within the framework of the OSCE and with the support of the European Union—stability in the region and overcoming conflicts.