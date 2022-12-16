News
Moscow is in close contact with Ankara on ground operation in Syria
Region:Russia, Turkey, Middle East
Theme: Politics

Moscow is in close contact with Ankara on the ground operation in Syria, the special envoy of the Russian President for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told reporters, reports TASS.

"Commenting on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's statements on his desire to cooperate with Moscow and Damascus on the operation in northern Syria, he said. "There is a system of information exchange, coordination. Mainly through the military departments. They are constantly in contact both in Ankara and Moscow, and most importantly, on the ground," Bogdanov added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
