Azerbaijan prepares ground for fake 'appeals' from Artsakh

Against the background of the provocation in the Lachin corridor, a special "hotline" was hastily opened in Azerbaijan, and its creation was announced by Dilyara Efendiyeva, the head of the center of the Azerbaijani Society for the Protection of Women's Rights, who took part in the provocation.
It is declared that the line is designed for "Karabakh Armenians," although it is clear that no one from Artsakh will apply to this line. In reality, the "hotline" is created for fabrication of fake "appeals".
Starting from 10:30 on December 12, a crowd of Azerbaijani false environmentalists dressed up as civilians, military servicemen and security service employees blocked the only road connecting Artsakh and Armenia. False ecologists provoke the peacekeepers in every possible way, insult them and simultaneously spread videos to terrorize the Armenian population. For the third day it's impossible to deliver food and medicine to Artsakh. Over a thousand people, including children, are stuck on the road. Azerbaijan cut off the gas supply to Artsakh, the gas supply was resumed today under immense international pressure.