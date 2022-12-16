News
Russian assets frozen by Hungarian government reach 870 million euros by the end of November
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics, Economics

Russian assets frozen by the Hungarian government rose to 870 million euros by the end of November from a previously reported 3,000 euros, Reuters quoted the Nepszava newspaper as saying.

The newspaper quoted a European Commission document as saying that Hungary reported that it had frozen assets of sanctioned Russians worth 870 million euros as of Nov. 25.

A European Commission spokesman declined to provide details about the assets frozen in Hungary, but said that by the end of November, nearly 19 billion euros related to Russian individuals under sanctions had been frozen in EU member states.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
