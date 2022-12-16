News
Road linking Karabakh to Armenia remains blocked by Azerbaijan as of 4:30pm
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Stepanakert-Goris motorway, which connects Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to Armenia, continues to be blocked by Azerbaijan as of 4:30pm Friday. Armenian News-NEWS.am learns about this from the Artsakh Information Center.

Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am reported that on Monday morning, a group of Azerbaijanis in civilian clothes blocked the Stepanakert-Goris motorway at the Shushi-Karin Tak intersection area—and for "environmental" reasons. As a result, more than 1,100 people—including 270 children—are stranded on this road and cannot return to their homes.

And from Tuesday, the Azerbaijani side had halted the natural gas supply to Artsakh, and created major difficulties for the local population during the winter heating season.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
