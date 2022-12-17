Study: Roman Empire may have perished because of climate change

Scientists from Cambridge University presented a theory that explains the invasion of the Huns in Rome. Severe droughts probably disrupted the usual way of life in the border provinces of the empire and forced people to leave their habitual habitat.
Researchers studied the annual tree rings to gather information about climate change over the past 2,000 years. The findings showed that the area of modern-day Hungary experienced multiple episodes of drought in the fourth and fifth centuries AD. This may have led to a reduction in crops and pastures for animals.
Scientists note that the most devastating Hun raids of 447, 451 and 452 AD coincided with extremely dry summers in the region.
The Hun invasions of eastern and central Europe in the fourth and fifth centuries AD were among the first events of the Great Migration of Peoples, which led to the fall of the Roman Empire.