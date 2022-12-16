Slovak President accepts resignation of government

Slovak President Zuzana Chaputova on Friday accepted the resignation of the government of the republic led by Prime Minister Eduard Heger, who was given a vote of no confidence by the country's parliament on Thursday, the TASR news agency reported.
"The president of the republic accepted the resignation of the government and instructed it to continue to perform its duties until a new cabinet is appointed," the agency quoted an official in the administration of the head of state who conducted the ceremony as saying.