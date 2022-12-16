Attempt on head of Rossotrudnichestvo in RCA

The general director of the Russian House (Rossotrudnichestvo) in the Central African Republic (CAR), Dmitry Sytiy, who has been assassinated, had previously contacted the local police, the head of the RCA police, Bienvenu Zokoue, told RIA Novosti.
Sytiy was hospitalized in Bangui after an assassination attempt Friday morning: a parcel sent to him exploded.
"Earlier, he received the first package, and when he opened it, there were threats. And he contacted me so I could help him identify the person who sent it," Zokoue said.
The Russian diplomatic mission in the Central African Republic stressed that the head of the Russian House lived outside the embassy and received the parcel through an international delivery service.
"There was an explosion at his home, he lives outside the embassy. He went and received it, apparently, at DHL, brought it home and opened it himself," the agency's interlocutor noted.