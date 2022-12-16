News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
December 16
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
December 16
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Attempt on head of Rossotrudnichestvo in RCA
Attempt on head of Rossotrudnichestvo in RCA
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

The general director of the Russian House (Rossotrudnichestvo) in the Central African Republic (CAR), Dmitry Sytiy, who has been assassinated, had previously contacted the local police, the head of the RCA police, Bienvenu Zokoue, told RIA Novosti.

Sytiy was hospitalized in Bangui after an assassination attempt Friday morning: a parcel sent to him exploded.

"Earlier, he received the first package, and when he opened it, there were threats. And he contacted me so I could help him identify the person who sent it," Zokoue said.

The Russian diplomatic mission in the Central African Republic stressed that the head of the Russian House lived outside the embassy and received the parcel through an international delivery service.

"There was an explosion at his home, he lives outside the embassy. He went and received it, apparently, at DHL, brought it home and opened it himself," the agency's interlocutor noted.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Peru's deposed former president Pedro Castillo will remain in pre-trial detention for 18 months
Castillo, a former teacher and union leader from rural Peru, was impeached and removed from office...
 Aquarium with about 1,500 exotic fish exploded in Berlin
"We detected several people, two have been slightly injured and taken to hospital...
 At least 16 people killed in landslide at farm campsite in Malaysia
Hundreds of government officials, including police and rescue workers...
 Fire in apartment building near Lyon kills 10 people
The fire broke out early Friday morning in a seven-story apartment building in Vaux-en-Velin...
 Turkey detains 44 suspects in spying for Mossad
According to the source, the suspects pretended to work as private consultants...
 Nearly 40 people die in India after drinking counterfeit alcohol
The incident sparked protests in Bihar's parliament when the leaders of opposition parties spoke out against...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos