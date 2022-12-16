Armenia faction receives Artsakh foreign minister: Artsakh must be idea of unity of all Armenians

Head of the oppsition Armenia faction Seyran Ohanyan and representatives of the faction received a delegation headed by Artsakh Foreign Minister D. Babayan, the press service of the National Assembly reported.
Issues related to Azerbaijan's blocking of the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia and the resulting distressing situation were discussed. In this difficult period the implementation of a targeted policy on Artsakh was particularly stressed, as well as the elaboration of a clear strategy in the context of unblocking the Nagorno-Karabakh issue. The sides noted that Artsakh should be an idea of unity of the whole Armenian nation.
Views were exchanged on the ways to resolve the situation through joint efforts.