Henry Kissinger: How to avoid another world war

MօESCS NKR: Azerbaijani journalists break into the Armenian Yeghishe Arakyal Monastery, located in the neutral zone

Bloomberg: Pentagon accelerates arms purchases as supplies to Ukraine deplete stocks

Official's opinion: Why did Baku restore gas supply to Artsakh?

Attempt on head of Rossotrudnichestvo in RCA

Ombudsman's representatives document issues of Artsakh elderly people because of Azerbaijan's blockade

Dollar, euro go up in Armenia

EU defense agency: U.S. cannot always protect Europe from threats

Slovak President accepts resignation of government

Armenia faction receives Artsakh foreign minister: Artsakh must be idea of unity of all Armenians

Reuters: EU agrees on 9th package of sanctions on Russia

Japanese government approves sweeping review of defense policy

EU European External Action Service official arrives in Armenia for political consultations

Armenian MOD: Azerbaijani Defense Ministry continues to spread disinformation

Egypt discovers large gas field

Road linking Karabakh to Armenia remains blocked by Azerbaijan as of 4:30pm

Azerbaijan prepares ground for fake 'appeals' from Artsakh

Moscow is in close contact with Ankara on ground operation in Syria

Turkey's first journalist arrested under disinformation law

Armenia Security Council chief, Sweden officials discuss Lachin corridor blockage by Azerbaijan

Russia will not consent to construction of trans-Caspian gas pipeline from Turkmenistan to Azerbaijan

Protests take place in Brussels demanding additional measures to protect against high prices

Ferry service between Sochi and Turkey planned to launch in 2023

Peru's deposed former president Pedro Castillo will remain in pre-trial detention for 18 months

Ukrenergo announces emergency situation in Ukrainian energy system

Karabakh FM: Artsakh not negotiating with Azerbaijan

Artsakh FM: Russia is very actively engaged in reopening of Lachin corridor

Biden jokes about plans to visit Africa, telling leaders he could eat their food

Political analyst: Azerbaijan resumed gas supply to Artsakh not for us but for itself

Azerbaijan conducts survey, ahead of Lachin corridor provocation, on view on Russia peacekeepers in Karabakh

Pashinyan: Armenia-Bahrain relations will develop, expand in near future

Acting FM: Impossible to ensure Artsakh security with just 1,980 Russian peacekeepers

US National Archives releases thousands of documents related to John F. Kennedy assassination

Lukashenko speaks on failure to form unified gas market of Belarus and Russia

Karabakh acting FM: We hope Goris-Stepanakert road will reopen today

Baku tries to blame peacekeepers

Armenia parliament speaker to US envoy: United States was first to react to blocking of Lachin corridor

POLITICO: British lawmakers use overseas business trips for sex tourism

Armenia health minister briefs WHO Regional Director for Europe on humanitarian crisis in Karabakh

Serbia officially demands its security forces return to Kosovo

Cyprus-Artsakh friendship group strongly condemns ongoing genocide against Karabakh Armenians

ICE warns it may move gas trade out of EU if bloc limits price

University students hold protest march toward EU office in Armenia

Aquarium with about 1,500 exotic fish exploded in Berlin

At least 16 people killed in landslide at farm campsite in Malaysia

Zhirayr Mirzoyan discharged as Karabakh interim justice minister of

Artsakh state minister’s adviser: There is hope that Lachin corridor may be reopened

Netanyahu promises to establish full diplomatic relations with Saudi Arabia

Fire in apartment building near Lyon kills 10 people

Trump releases NFT: Buyers will get chance to meet him

Air-raid alert declared across Ukraine: Local media report explosions

Azerbaijan continues to keep only road connecting Karabakh to Armenia closed as of 11am

Putin and Lukashenko to discuss security issues

Pentagon to expand military training of Ukrainian servicemen

US Embassy looks forward to Ambassador Kvien’s arrival in Armenia

Lemkin Institute: Sanctions against Azerbaijan must be implemented by world leaders

EU leaders wrap up their last summit of 2022 with agreement to allocate EUR 18 billion to Ukraine

State minister: Natural gas supply has been restored in Artsakh

U.S. Senate approves defense budget

U.S. deeply concerned and disappointed by Turkish court verdict on Istanbul mayor

US Congressman Brad Sherman: International community must unequivocally condemn Azerbaijan’s egregious provocation

Former Twitter manager found guilty of spying for Saudi Arabia sentenced to 3.5 years

Newspaper: Talks on reopening Karabakh’s Lachin corridor fail

Samantha Power: Lachin Corridor must be re-opened immediately

Indian scientist solves centuries-old Sanskrit problem

UAE: car wash employee wins £7 million in lottery

TikTok algorithms promote videos about self-harm and eating disorders

EU approves new package of sanctions against Russia

Quake hits Azerbaijan, also felt in Karabakh

Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan disseminates disinformation for second time in one day

MOD: Armenia army did not open fire at Azerbaijani positions

Ambassador: Israel will do everything to strengthen Azerbaijan and prevent any threat

Rapid deliveries of Turkmen gas to Turkey, which Erdogan hoped for, are not expected

US imposes sanctions on Chinese technology companies

Zatulin: Armenia needs real support from Russia

EU seeks evidence that businesses are withdrawing investments from bloc because of US Inflation Reduction Act

Zatulin about ban on entering Armenia: Armenian authorities have realized their foolishness

Ararat Mirzoyan presents situation in Lachin to UN Under-Secretary General

Germany to buy American F-35 fighters

Switzerland concerned about recent developments in Lachin Corridor

European Court makes decision: Azerbaijan will be given time until December 19 to respond

Decision on mandate is deliberately delayed: Zatulin names main task of peacekeepers

Haaretz: Israel strengthens intelligence assistance to Ukraine through NATO

Russian deputy: Attempt to suppress self-determination of Nagorno-Karabakh Republic will not lead to anything good

Special procedure for fuel purchase is established in Artsakh

U.S. Energy Secretary extends olive branch to oil and gas industry

Konstantin Zatulin: Blockade of Lachin corridor is a challenge to the Russian peacekeeping mission in Nagorno-Karabakh

Russian peacekeepers continue negotiations with Armenian and Azerbaijani sides to stabilize situation

EU makes it clear to US: We already have war in Europe, the last thing we need is a trade war

US expands sanctions against Russia

Mayor of Masis cancels grand celebrations and sends money to families of heroes who died for their homeland

Bayramov accuses some 'forces that are not interested in negotiations' of Azerbaijani provocations

German parliament passes 100-billion-euro package to curb energy bills

Erdogan's political career under threat after conviction of Istanbul mayor

Silvio Berlusconi promises his team 'bus full of wh*res'

Gift from Ukraine explodes at police headquarters in Warsaw

Tatoyan outside embassy: Among those blocking Lachin corridor are members of Gray Wolves, organization banned in France

Putin: Russia will develop port and pipeline systems in Asia

Vestager says subsidies are not solution to energy crisis

EU leaders try to resolve differences over industry support and sanctions against Russia