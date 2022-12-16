News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
December 16
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
December 16
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Armenia faction receives Artsakh foreign minister: Artsakh must be idea of unity of all Armenians
Armenia faction receives Artsakh foreign minister: Artsakh must be idea of unity of all Armenians
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Head of the oppsition Armenia faction Seyran Ohanyan and representatives of the faction received a delegation headed by Artsakh Foreign Minister D. Babayan, the press service of the National Assembly reported.

Issues related to Azerbaijan's blocking of the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia and the resulting distressing situation were discussed. In this difficult period the implementation of a targeted policy on Artsakh was particularly stressed, as well as the elaboration of a clear strategy in the context of unblocking the Nagorno-Karabakh issue. The sides noted that Artsakh should be an idea of unity of the whole Armenian nation.

Views were exchanged on the ways to resolve the situation through joint efforts.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Official's opinion: Why did Baku restore gas supply to Artsakh?
This morning Azerbaijan restored gas supply to Artsakh without any concessions from our side...
 Ombudsman's representatives document issues of Artsakh elderly people because of Azerbaijan's blockade
The press service of the Nagorno-Karabakh Ombudsman's Office...
 Road linking Karabakh to Armenia remains blocked by Azerbaijan as of 4:30pm
According to the Artsakh Information Center…
 Azerbaijan prepares ground for fake 'appeals' from Artsakh
A special "hotline" was hastily opened in Azerbaijan...
 Armenia Security Council chief, Sweden officials discuss Lachin corridor blockage by Azerbaijan
FM Billstrom, in turn, stressed Sweden's readiness to assist in ensuring stability in the region and overcoming conflicts…
 Karabakh FM: Artsakh not negotiating with Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan refuses to negotiate with Karabakh…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos