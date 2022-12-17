New giant drawings discovered on Nazca plateau

Archaeologists announced the discovery of 168 new images, the so-called geoglyphs, on the Nazca Plateau in addition to the already known 200, Planet Today reported.
Scientists from the Japanese University Yamagata found new images with the help of drones and other methods of aerial photography. There are images of people, snakes, cats, birds, even orcas and camels. According to scientists there are other images on the plateau. In order to identify them, archaeologists intend to scan the surface of the plateau, using artificial intelligence.
The geoglyphs were created between 100 BC and 300 AD. In 1994, drawings on the Nazca plateau were awarded World Heritage status by UNESCO. At that time, 30 giant figures were known and could only be fully seen from the air.