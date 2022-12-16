Bloomberg: Nobel economics laureate Philip Dybvig accused of harassment

American economist and 2022 Nobel laureate in economics Philip Dybvig has faced allegations of sexual harassment, Bloomberg reported.

The University of Washington in St. Louis has already begun a review of the allegations made by a former female student, it said. According to the economist's lawyer, Andrew Miltenberg, Dybvig has been questioned in recent weeks by university officials responsible for handling sexual harassment complaints.

Besides, according to emails obtained by the agency, the university has contacted at least three former female students who have also previously made similar allegations.

It notes that the allegations span at least a decade and range from flirtatious messages to unsolicited kissing and touching.

The university declined to comment on the allegations against Dybvig, saying only that it would investigate any such allegations reported to them.



