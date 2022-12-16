News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
December 16
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
December 16
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Official's opinion: Why did Baku restore gas supply to Artsakh?
Official's opinion: Why did Baku restore gas supply to Artsakh?
Region:World News, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

This morning Azerbaijan restored gas supply to Artsakh without any concessions from our side. This means that: either they realized that they had done something empty and bad, primarily for themselves, or, which is much more likely, international pressure has increased so much that they had to pay a high price and therefore make one concession, Artak Beglaryan, advisor to Artsakh's state minister, said during a sit-in outside the UN office in Armenia on Friday.

"This means that all Armenians, first and foremost Armenia, must increase pressure through international structures and the media to solve the problem of opening the road. This is our short-term task, but we know that Azerbaijan will constantly try to resort to such genocidal, terrorist acts and is constantly testing our patience and the response of the international community. Therefore, it is very important that we constantly raise our voice and demand a proper international response from the international community," Beglaryan said.

He presented the international community, especially the 5 members of the UN Security Council, with their demands. "The short-term demand is to solve our humanitarian problems in a few days, to open a road as well as an air humanitarian corridor so that we have an alternative route not only by land but also by air.

And in the longer term we expect and demand that all the issues of security and the rights of the Artsakh people, and later the settlement of the conflict should be discussed and solved in the UN Security Council," said the Advisor to Artsakh's State Minister.

Beglaryan said they will also submit a written demand to the UN office in Armenia, which has already been formalized. "That the UN Security Council, the structures related to this organization should be involved in Artsakh, that is, they should have offices in Karabakh as well. The UN Security Council must provide stable guarantees of international security for the people of Artsakh. It's up to them to decide what form, composition of the peacekeeping mission and other military and political instruments will be involved, but for us the most important thing is that the UN should deal with Artsakh's security and protection of the rights of its population, which will provide a stable and favorable environment for a just, lasting and final settlement of the conflict, for which, of course, the principle of self-determination is the main axis," he said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Ombudsman's representatives document issues of Artsakh elderly people because of Azerbaijan's blockade
The press service of the Nagorno-Karabakh Ombudsman's Office...
 Armenia faction receives Artsakh foreign minister: Artsakh must be idea of unity of all Armenians
Issues related to Azerbaijan's blocking of the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia...
 Road linking Karabakh to Armenia remains blocked by Azerbaijan as of 4:30pm
According to the Artsakh Information Center…
 Azerbaijan prepares ground for fake 'appeals' from Artsakh
A special "hotline" was hastily opened in Azerbaijan...
 Armenia Security Council chief, Sweden officials discuss Lachin corridor blockage by Azerbaijan
FM Billstrom, in turn, stressed Sweden's readiness to assist in ensuring stability in the region and overcoming conflicts…
 Karabakh FM: Artsakh not negotiating with Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan refuses to negotiate with Karabakh…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos