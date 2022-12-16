News
PACE co-rapporteurs ready to organize fact-finding mission: Urgent opening of Lachin corridor
PACE co-rapporteurs ready to organize fact-finding mission: Urgent opening of Lachin corridor
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

At the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, the four PACE co-rapporteurs for Armenia and Azerbaijan in a joint statement believe it is urgent to restore the freedom and security of movement of people and goods through the Lachin corridor, according to the Armenian service of Radio Liberty.

The co-rapporteurs call on all parties to the trilateral declaration of 9 November 2020 to take the necessary measures immediately.

PACE co-rapporteurs representing Britain, Norway, Sweden and Finland met with EU Special Representative Toivo Klaar and French OSCE Minsk Group co-chair Brice Roquefeuil and said that they reaffirm their readiness to provide necessary political support, including through a fact-finding mission to the region.

According to PACE co-rapporteurs, the cessation of free movement in the Lachin corridor is causing significant difficulties for the population.
