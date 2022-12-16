Expert: Why is Azerbaijan doing all this now?

Why is Azerbaijan doing all this now? Because it believes that Armenia is a ruined half-state, ruled by random people who do not know the negotiation process and the language of communication with the outside world, political analyst Vahe Hovhannisyan told NEWS.am.



Hovhannisyan pointed to the political crisis, the key to the solution of which is in the Republic Square in Yerevan.



"We keep saying that we are two years late, both before and after 2020. Meanwhile, the inaction and misguided activities of official Yerevan have led to what we have now. It is important to see the direct connection and explain it to the public. But no one explains this to a frightened and deluded society, which no one consolidates in the name of higher ideas. In this situation, Azerbaijan, also taking into account other factors, is going for medieval predatory steps. We should not have any illusions, including with regard to ourselves," the expert noted.



Azerbaijan, potential allies of Yerevan and the whole world, according to him, fix the weakness of the authorities in Armenia, which is not done by the Armenian society, where reigns uncertainty and lack of faith in anyone.



Hovannisyan stated that there is a deficit of trust in the government, a deficit of leadership, and as long as this is the case, unexpected crises will be periodic.



"It is not clear why opposition institutions are silent?", the expert wondered.



He recalled that Armenia had a road to Artsakh, and not one, but two at once, but for four years the statehood has fallen into disrepair. "Therefore, we have to restore it very quickly. And with their head down and "vigenkhachatryan" vocabulary, the Azerbaijanis will tear us apart," the political scientist concluded.