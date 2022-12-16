Erdogan: Turkey plans to become a global gas pricing center

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at the commissioning ceremony for the new capacities of the Silivri underground gas storage facility near Istanbul that his country plans to become a global gas pricing hub as soon as possible.
"We held talks with Putin (about creating a gas hub on Turkish territory). Thrace will become an energy hub. Our goal is to turn Turkey into a global gas pricing center as soon as possible," he said.
In October, Putin offered Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to create a gas hub for supplies to Europe. On December 4, the Turkish leader said that Ankara was making preparations for the project.