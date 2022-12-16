Fallen debris of unknown object near Volgograd does not damage infrastructure

Metal debris found in Elansky district of Volgograd region after the fall of an unidentified object did not cause any damage to the infrastructure, the district administration reported in its Telegram channel with reference to the head of the municipality Dmitry Litvinov.
Earlier in the social networks there was information about the fall of unidentified flying object fragments in the territory of Elansky district, fragments of which were found by residents in different places. Some of them were found in the field, others - in the private sector.
"According to the operative information of the emergency services of the Yelansk district, the fallen parts of the unidentified object did not cause damage to socially significant infrastructure, and as a result of their fall no one was injured," the report says.
Currently, employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the police are working at the site. As new information about the incident emerges, the district residents will be informed through official blogs, social networks and the media, added the district administration.