Edmon Marukyan: Without establishing channel between Stepanakert and Baku there will be no solution to problem
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The closure of the Lachin corridor is a consequence of the unresolved Nagorno-Karabakh issue, Armenian Ambassador at Large Edmon Marukyan said on the air of the Public Television.

"Such problems will arise regularly until the problem is solved. Azerbaijan is doing everything to terrorize people. Their strategy is to get territory without people. To end it all, there needs to be a clear solution. Our version is that there is no solution without creating a channel between Stepanakert and Baku. We want to achieve peace in a fundamental way. That means with the participation of the international community to reach a situation where the issue is solved. Nagorno-Karabakh should enter the discussions, and Armenia should support it in every possible way. The authorities of Nagorno-Karabakh said they are ready to enter talks with Azerbaijan," Marukyan noted.
