UN Security Council discusses situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

Friday morning, following the consultations on Libya, United Nations Security Council (UNSC) members discussed the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh under "any other business," and at the request of France. We learn about this from the Twitter account of the independent research center Security Council Report (SCR), which covers the work of the UNSC.
“No briefer is expected,” SCR added.
And Artak Beglaryan, adviser to the Minister of State as well as former Minister of State and ex-ombudsman of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), went on Facebook and welcomed this initiative.
"Although the discussion is in closed mode, it already means the internationalization of the issue. I hope the UN will pay more attention to resolving both short-term and long-term issues, fulfilling its obligations, and applying all possible mechanisms," Beglaryan wrote.