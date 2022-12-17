Newspaper: Armenia discussing possibility of applying new mechanism on observation mission on Azerbaijan border

YEREVAN. – Past daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: According to the information of Past newspaper, in recent days the RA authorities are discussing the possibility of applying a new mechanism regarding the matter of the observation mission on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.
Our source reports that the authorities plan to petition to the UN Security Council with a proposal to deploy observers at the border. Moreover, there is information that a meeting on this topic was held at the Geneva office of the UN the other day, which was not publicized and made public.
By the way, we also have information that a thorough discussion regarding the observation mission took place the other day during the visit of Toivo Klaar, the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia, to Armenia. The newspaper's MFA source informs that Klaar informed the RA authorities that the mission will leave the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, whereas the topic of the new mission is still "raw."
Let's remind that the European Union commissioner for foreign affairs, Josep Borrell, also had announced that the European Union will not extend the mandate of the EU observation group, which carried out a two-month working mission in Armenia. On this occasion, as our source reports, [Armenian PM] Nikol Pashinyan expressed his concern to Klaar, noting that the departure of the observers will be a reason for serious criticism among the [Armenian] public and will weaken the positions of the EU in the negotiation process. According to our information, Klaar claimed that the EU is currently moving forward with that approach. He left pending the topic of sending a new mission pending as well, with uncertain wording.
Let us add that, according to information, EU observers conducted observations on the closed section of the Goris-Stepanakert motorway yesterday.