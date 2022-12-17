Day 6: Azerbaijan keeps closed only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia

Newspaper: Armenia discussing possibility of applying new mechanism on observation mission on Azerbaijan border

Lithuania MFA: Blockade of Lachin corridor results in severe humanitarian consequences for Karabakh

US Congressman Bill Keating urges Azerbaijan leadership to immediately stop blockade of Karabakh

Study: Roman Empire may have perished because of climate change

Filipino artist creates paintings using his own blood

Former Australian deputy prime minister convinced that politeness can be dangerous to health

Toxic spinach caused hallucinations in Australia

Michigan cannibal sentenced to life in prison

Whales could be valuable solution for carbon storage

UN Security Council discusses situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

Biologists identifies new subspecies of dolphins

New giant drawings discovered on Nazca plateau

Scientists figure out how to predict puppy's temperament

Toivo Klaar: EU Monitoring Capacity patrol observed road leading to Lachin Corridor

Mirzoyan: Artsakh faces humanitarian crisis

EU publishes new package of anti-Russian sanctions

KZ: Austria to provide Kyiv with €5 million to restore energy infrastructure

Edmon Marukyan: Without establishing channel between Stepanakert and Baku there will be no solution to problem

Expert: Why is Azerbaijan doing all this now?

Main Christmas tree of country will be installed traditionally on Sophia Square in Kyiv

Switzerland joins new EU sanctions against Russia

Erdogan: Turkey plans to become a global gas pricing center

Fallen debris of unknown object near Volgograd does not damage infrastructure

Bloomberg: Nobel economics laureate Philip Dybvig accused of harassment

Former Kosovo Liberation Army commander sentenced to 26 years for torturing and killing prisoners

Hong Kong and mainland China plan to open borders

Nikol Pashinyan receives head of British Secret Intelligence Service

Nikol Pashinyan discusses Armenia-EU cooperation with EU representative

Uzbek authorities want to ban LGBT propaganda

Russian assets frozen by Hungarian government reach 870 million euros by the end of November

Azerbaijani Defense Ministry continues to spread misinformation

Henry Kissinger: How to avoid another world war

President of Artsakh: We will never be a tool to put pressure on the Russian Federation or damage its reputation

PACE co-rapporteurs ready to organize fact-finding mission: Urgent opening of Lachin corridor

MօESCS NKR: Azerbaijani journalists break into the Armenian Yeghishe Arakyal Monastery, located in the neutral zone

Bloomberg: Pentagon accelerates arms purchases as supplies to Ukraine deplete stocks

Official's opinion: Why did Baku restore gas supply to Artsakh?

Attempt on head of Rossotrudnichestvo in RCA

Ombudsman's representatives document issues of Artsakh elderly people because of Azerbaijan's blockade

Dollar, euro go up in Armenia

EU defense agency: U.S. cannot always protect Europe from threats

Slovak President accepts resignation of government

Armenia faction receives Artsakh foreign minister: Artsakh must be idea of unity of all Armenians

Reuters: EU agrees on 9th package of sanctions on Russia

Japanese government approves sweeping review of defense policy

EU European External Action Service official arrives in Armenia for political consultations

Armenian MOD: Azerbaijani Defense Ministry continues to spread disinformation

Egypt discovers large gas field

Road linking Karabakh to Armenia remains blocked by Azerbaijan as of 4:30pm

Azerbaijan prepares ground for fake 'appeals' from Artsakh

Moscow is in close contact with Ankara on ground operation in Syria

Turkey's first journalist arrested under disinformation law

Armenia Security Council chief, Sweden officials discuss Lachin corridor blockage by Azerbaijan

Russia will not consent to construction of trans-Caspian gas pipeline from Turkmenistan to Azerbaijan

Protests take place in Brussels demanding additional measures to protect against high prices

Ferry service between Sochi and Turkey planned to launch in 2023

Peru's deposed former president Pedro Castillo will remain in pre-trial detention for 18 months

Ukrenergo announces emergency situation in Ukrainian energy system

Karabakh FM: Artsakh not negotiating with Azerbaijan

Artsakh FM: Russia is very actively engaged in reopening of Lachin corridor

Biden jokes about plans to visit Africa, telling leaders he could eat their food

Political analyst: Azerbaijan resumed gas supply to Artsakh not for us but for itself

Azerbaijan conducts survey, ahead of Lachin corridor provocation, on view on Russia peacekeepers in Karabakh

Pashinyan: Armenia-Bahrain relations will develop, expand in near future

Acting FM: Impossible to ensure Artsakh security with just 1,980 Russian peacekeepers

US National Archives releases thousands of documents related to John F. Kennedy assassination

Lukashenko speaks on failure to form unified gas market of Belarus and Russia

Karabakh acting FM: We hope Goris-Stepanakert road will reopen today

Baku tries to blame peacekeepers

Armenia parliament speaker to US envoy: United States was first to react to blocking of Lachin corridor

POLITICO: British lawmakers use overseas business trips for sex tourism

Armenia health minister briefs WHO Regional Director for Europe on humanitarian crisis in Karabakh

Serbia officially demands its security forces return to Kosovo

Cyprus-Artsakh friendship group strongly condemns ongoing genocide against Karabakh Armenians

ICE warns it may move gas trade out of EU if bloc limits price

University students hold protest march toward EU office in Armenia

Aquarium with about 1,500 exotic fish exploded in Berlin

At least 16 people killed in landslide at farm campsite in Malaysia

Zhirayr Mirzoyan discharged as Karabakh interim justice minister of