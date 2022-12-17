Lithuania MFA: Blockade of Lachin corridor results in severe humanitarian consequences for Karabakh

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Lithuania is deeply concerned about the continuing blockade of the Lachin corridor, resulting in severe humanitarian consequences for Nagorno-Karabakh, the Lithuanian MFA noted on Twitter.
“Such developments not only hinder the free movement, but also derail the whole peace process in South Caucasus,” it added.
Since Monday, Azerbaijanis—under the guise of "environmentalists"—have closed off the Lachin corridor connecting Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to Armenia. In addition, Azerbaijan halted the natural gas supply to Artsakh; but it was resumed Friday.