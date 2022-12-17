US Congressman Bill Keating urges Azerbaijan leadership to immediately stop blockade of Karabakh

Congressman Bill Keating, Chairman of the Europe, Energy, the Environment and Cyber Subcommittee and senior Member of the Armed Services Committee of the US House of Representatives, is deeply concerned about the ongoing blockade by Azerbaijan in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) through the closure of the Lachin Corridor—the only road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia. Keating noted this on Twitter Friday.
“This action has severe humanitarian effects and represents a major setback for a peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Now on its fifth day, the blockade has grounded imports of food and virtually all medical supplies to a halt, impacting thousands of civilians. While I am heartened that Azerbaijan restored natural gas supplies to Nagorno-Karabakh, I urge Azerbaijani leadership to immediately stop the blockade. The trilateral ceasefire agreement of November 9, 2020 outlines an obligation to guarantee the secure movement of citizens, vehicles, and cargo through the Lachin Corridor. I implore all signatories to uphold these obligations and respect human rights,” Congressman Bill Keating added.
Also, the US lawmaker noted that he agrees with US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried that diplomatic engagement between Armenia and Azerbaijan is critical to a long-term peace.
“It is also in the interest of both countries, economically and for security to reach a lasting peace,” Congressman Keating added.