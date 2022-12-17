News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
December 17
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
December 17
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
2 students killed, 2 wounded in shooting near Chicago school
2 students killed, 2 wounded in shooting near Chicago school
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

Two—14- and 15-year old—students were killed and two other teens were wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon near a high school on Chicago’s West Side, authorities said, AP reported.

Chicago fire officials said the four teens were shot near Benito Juarez High School. Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown, speaking at a news conference, confirmed the deaths of two of the victims.

Police spokesman Tom Ahern said the four were shot outside the school.

A Chicago Fire Department spokesperson said all four were taken to the same hospital. One boy was pronounced dead on arrival, another boy was in critical condition, and two other teens, a boy and a girl, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Ahern initially said.

The 15-year-old boy who suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the head has been identified as Brandon Perez.

A 14-year-old was also injured in the head and was taken to a local hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

The 15-year-old girl was injured in the thigh, and another 15-year-old—in the shoulder and thigh. Both were taken to local hospitals, their condition is assessed as satisfactory.

Police said no suspects have been arrested or identified since the shooting. They looked at the camera recordings, but could not find out where the shooter came from.

According to the inspector, there are suspicions that the shooting is related to a conflict between gangs.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Authorities in El Salvador send about 10,000 troops to one of their cities to fight gangs
About 10,000 troops have surrounded the city of Soyapango in El Salvador as part of a massive crackdown on gangs...
 US man shoots his lover, 3-year-old son in order not to pay alimony
After she got pregnant with his child, he left her, and then she had a son…
 Police crack down on European cocaine super cartel
Europol said 49 suspects were arrested in the investigation...
 Unidentified men open fire at market in Izeh city in southwestern Iran
The deputy security deputy of Khuzestan governorate reported that the attackers were...
 Texas woman sentenced to death for killing pregnant woman, removing fetus from victim
The prosecution said Parker faked her pregnancy using an elaborate scheme to keep her lover from leaving her...
 Another school shooting in U.S.: 3 dead, including shooter
A gunman broke into a St. Louis high school...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos