2 students killed, 2 wounded in shooting near Chicago school

Two—14- and 15-year old—students were killed and two other teens were wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon near a high school on Chicago’s West Side, authorities said, AP reported.

Chicago fire officials said the four teens were shot near Benito Juarez High School. Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown, speaking at a news conference, confirmed the deaths of two of the victims.

Police spokesman Tom Ahern said the four were shot outside the school.

A Chicago Fire Department spokesperson said all four were taken to the same hospital. One boy was pronounced dead on arrival, another boy was in critical condition, and two other teens, a boy and a girl, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Ahern initially said.

The 15-year-old boy who suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the head has been identified as Brandon Perez.

A 14-year-old was also injured in the head and was taken to a local hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

The 15-year-old girl was injured in the thigh, and another 15-year-old—in the shoulder and thigh. Both were taken to local hospitals, their condition is assessed as satisfactory.

Police said no suspects have been arrested or identified since the shooting. They looked at the camera recordings, but could not find out where the shooter came from.

According to the inspector, there are suspicions that the shooting is related to a conflict between gangs.