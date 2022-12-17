US Congress members call on Biden to impose sanctions on Azerbaijan

A Congressional letter to President Joe Biden, spearheaded by Congressman Adam Schiff (D-CA), called for decisive U.S. action in response to Azerbaijan’s blockade of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), a bipartisan reaffirmation of demands to stop U.S. military aid to Azerbaijan and restart humanitarian assistance to the Armenians of Artsakh, reported the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).

The letter, sent to the White House Friday, noted that Azerbaijan’s blockade “is only the most recent example of Azerbaijan’s belligerence, which has followed a well-documented pattern of abuse against the Armenian population of Artsakh, motivated by the bombastic rhetoric of the Aliyev regime.”

The signatories closed the letter by urging “the Administration to use all tools at its disposal to ensure the safety of the people of Artsakh, now and in the future, including cessation of financial support to Azerbaijan and imposition of sanctions. We cannot allow Azerbaijan’s policy of aggression and intimidation to continue.”