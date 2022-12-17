23 dead, 10 more missing in Malaysia campground landslide

Rescuers on Saturday found the bodies of a mother and her son, raising the death toll from a landslide on an unlicensed campground in Malaysia to 23, with 10 others still missing, AP reported.
Selangor state fire chief Norazam Khamis told reporters the two bodies were found buried under a meter of mud and debris.
He said there was hope of finding survivors if they clung on to piles or branches or rocks with pockets of air, but that chances were slim.
The 23 casualties included six children and 13 women. Authorities were still carrying out autopsies and waiting for next of kin to identify the victims.