News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
December 17
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
December 17
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
23 dead, 10 more missing in Malaysia campground landslide
23 dead, 10 more missing in Malaysia campground landslide
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

Rescuers on Saturday found the bodies of a mother and her son, raising the death toll from a landslide on an unlicensed campground in Malaysia to 23, with 10 others still missing, AP reported.

Selangor state fire chief Norazam Khamis told reporters the two bodies were found buried under a meter of mud and debris.

He said there was hope of finding survivors if they clung on to piles or branches or rocks with pockets of air, but that chances were slim.

The 23 casualties included six children and 13 women. Authorities were still carrying out autopsies and waiting for next of kin to identify the victims.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos