Day 4: Karabakh state minister’s adviser continues sit-in outside UN Armenia office

Artak Beglaryan, adviser to the Minister of State as well as former Minister of State and ex-ombudsman of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), on Saturday continues his sit-in outside the UN Armenia office in Yerevan.

For the fourth day, Beglaryan demands from the UN agencies to condemn Azerbaijan's genocidal actions and current blockade against the people of Artsakh.

“The UN Security Council should address the issue of ensuring the safety of the people of Artsakh by providing clear international guarantees. At least the five permanent members of the UN Security Council (USA, RF [(Russian Federation)], France, Great Britain and China) and the European Union must condemn Azerbaijan's actions and take practical measures to curb Azerbaijan,” Artak Beglaryan had stated when starting his sit-in.