News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
December 17
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
December 17
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Day 4: Karabakh state minister’s adviser continues sit-in outside UN Armenia office
Day 4: Karabakh state minister’s adviser continues sit-in outside UN Armenia office
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Artak Beglaryan, adviser to the Minister of State as well as former Minister of State and ex-ombudsman of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), on Saturday continues his sit-in outside the UN Armenia office in Yerevan.

For the fourth day, Beglaryan demands from the UN agencies to condemn Azerbaijan's genocidal actions and current blockade against the people of Artsakh.

“The UN Security Council should address the issue of ensuring the safety of the people of Artsakh by providing clear international guarantees. At least the five permanent members of the UN Security Council (USA, RF [(Russian Federation)], France, Great Britain and China) and the European Union must condemn Azerbaijan's actions and take practical measures to curb Azerbaijan,” Artak Beglaryan had stated when starting his sit-in.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Katherine Clark: We must hold Azerbaijan accountable
The US House of Representatives member stated…
 US Congress members call on Biden to impose sanctions on Azerbaijan
Their respective letter called for decisive U.S. action in response to Azerbaijan’s blockade of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)...
 Luise Amtsberg: Free movement on Lachin Corridor must be restored as soon as possible
The German Federal Government Commissioner for Human Rights Policy and Humanitarian Assistance noted…
 US State Department: Lachin Corridor closure has potentially severe humanitarian implications
Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel noted during Friday’s Department press briefing…
 Day 6: Azerbaijan keeps closed only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia
The Ministry of Internal Affairs is performing service in enhanced mode in Nagorno-Karabakh capital Stepanakert and the regions…
 Toivo Klaar: EU Monitoring Capacity patrol observed road leading to Lachin Corridor
The European Union Special Representative for the South Caucasus informed…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos