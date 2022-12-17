Aliyev announces plans to increase Azerbaijan natural gas supplies to Europe in 2023

The president of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, announced that Baku plans to increase natural gas supplies to 24 billion cubic meters in 2023, including to Europe—to at least 11.6 billion cubic meters—, Interfax Azerbaijan reports.
Last year, [Azerbaijani natural] gas export [to Europe] was 8.2 billion cubic meters, this year—11.3 billion cubic meters, and next year it is expected to be at least 11.6 billion cubic meters. In general, the [natural] gas export from Azerbaijan is expected to be about 24 billion cubic meters next year. For comparison, it was 19 billion cubic meters in 2021, Aliyev said at a meeting in Romania.
Drawing attention to Friday’s signing of an agreement between SOCAR (State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic) and Romgaz S.A. (Romania) on the supply of natural gas from Azerbaijan to Romania starting from January 1, 2023, he noted that Azerbaijan is expanding the geographical scope of its gas supplies to Europe, which, according to him, is beneficial to both parties.
This is a win-win situation because Europe needs to strengthen its energy security, and Azerbaijan needs to sell its huge amount of energy resources in a reliable market, the Azerbaijani president said.