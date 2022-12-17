News
Saturday
December 17
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
News
Karabakh fruit, vegetable shops half empty, there is shortage of potatoes, cabbage, price rises observed
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Economics, Society


There is already a food shortage in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) as a result of Azerbaijan’s closure—since Monday—of the only motorway connecting Artsakh to Armenia.

Some fruit and vegetable shops have already closed down, and people are concerned.

"The store ran out of cabbage, carrots, potatoes, onions, and beetroot. As a result of the closure of the road by the Azerbaijanis, the car [that brought vegetables] was stranded in Lisagor [village]," said an employee of one of these shops, in an interview with Artsakh Public TV.

The employees of such stores assure that there are no price increases, but some people claim that price increases are observed.

"Yesterday, potatoes were being sold for 400 to 500 drams [per kilogram] in a car parked at the yard of the house. Before this situation, potatoes were 300 to 350 drams," said a woman from Artsakh.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
