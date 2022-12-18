75-year-old Brazilian breaks world record for most visits by single person to FIFA World Cup tournaments

Brazilian Daniel Sbruzzi, 75, has entered the Guinness Book of World Records for the most FIFA World Cup tournaments attended by a single person, UPI reports.
Daniel Sbruzzi of Taubate, São Paulo, attended his first World Cup in Argentina in 1978, and at this year's World Cup in Qatar, his total number of tournaments attended reached 11.
Sbruzzi said that attending World Cups is an opportunity to combine the great passions of his life: soccer and learning about different cultures of the world.
The superfan noted that he takes his own culture with him to most tournaments," representing his carnival quarter.
He said the Qatar World Cup was the only tournament he attended without a women's costume because of the tournament's dress code.
He added that he already plans to break his record by attending the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States.