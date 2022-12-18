North Korea fires two ballistic missiles toward Sea of Japan

North Korea on Sunday fired two ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan off the east coast of the Korean Peninsula, CNBC reported, citing South Korea's military.
Japanese Deputy Defense Minister Toshiro Ino said the ballistic missiles fired by North Korea landed outside Japan's exclusive economic zone (EEZ).
The missiles flew at an altitude of 550 kilometers and had a range of 250 kilometers, according to the Japanese Defense Ministry.
Ino also noted that so far there have been no reports of damage from the missiles.
The DPRK's missile launch came just days after testing a high-power solid-fuel engine, which experts believe will make it possible to launch ballistic missiles faster and more mobile, as it seeks to develop new strategic weapons and accelerate its nuclear and missile programs.
The test, observed by leader Kim Jong Un, was conducted Thursday at North Korea's Sohe satellite test site, which has been used to test missile technology, including rocket engines and space launch vehicles, the official KCNA news agency reported Friday.
North Korea has conducted an unprecedented number of missile tests this year, including an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) capable of reaching the U.S. mainland.
In particular, in November, North Korea conducted a test launch of an ICBM that Japanese officials said had enough range to reach the U.S. mainland and landed just 200 kilometers from Japan.