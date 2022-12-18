Israel deports Palestinian human rights lawyer to France

Israel on Sunday deported French-Palestinian human rights lawyer Salah Hamouri, accusing him of violating the security of the state of Israel, the Israeli Interior Ministry said in a statement.
Hamouri was escorted to the airport early Sunday morning, where he boarded a flight to France. Hamouri's campaign said he has no recourse.
Hamouri, 37, is a resident of Jerusalem without Israeli citizenship. He was stripped of his residency status Dec. 1 on charges that he was active in the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, which Israel and its Western allies classify as a terrorist group.
"During his lifetime, he organized, inspired and planned terrorist acts on his own behalf and on behalf of the organization against citizens and prominent Israelis," the Israeli Interior Ministry said in a statement.
His campaign statement called the deportation a "war crime" and said it was a violation of international law.
Hamouri was last detained by Israel in administrative detention without charge on March 7 until Dec. 1, when Israel revoked his residency permit and said he would be deported.
He had previously been detained by Israel between 2005 and 2011 after being accused of attempting to murder Sephardic Rabbi Ovadia Yosef, founder of the ultra-Orthodox Shas party, but always maintained his innocence.
Hamouri was released in December 2011 as part of a Palestinian prisoner swap for Gilad Shalit, an Israeli soldier released in October 2011 after five years of captivity in the Gaza Strip, Reuters reported.